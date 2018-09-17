Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ombudsperson: condition of Ukrainian filmmaker jailed on terrorist charges ‘satisfactory’

Society & Culture
September 17, 11:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova says she receives the information on his condition on a daily basis

Share
1 pages in this article
Oleg Sentsov

Oleg Sentsov

© Valeriy Matytsin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The health condition of Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov, who is serving a prison term in Russia on terrorism charges, is satisfactory, Russian Human Rights Ombudsperson Tatiana Moskalkova told journalists on Monday.

"Every day, I receive information from the Yamal (Yamalo-Nenets Region - TASS) human rights ombudsperson and the Federal Penitentiary Service directorate, his (Sentsov’s) condition is satisfactory," she said.

In late August 2015, Sentsov, best known for his 2011 film Gamer, was found guilty of terrorism in Russia. The North Caucasus District Military Court sentenced him to 20 years behind bars on charges of setting up a terrorist cell in Crimea and plotting terror attacks. In the spring of 2014, the group’s members carried out two terror attacks in Simferopol: they set on fire the offices of Crimea’s Russian Community non-governmental organization and a regional office of the United Russia party.

Sentsov went on a hunger strike on May 14 and has since been under medical supervision.

