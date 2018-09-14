Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian metropolitan bans contacts with Ecumenical Church exarchs

Society & Culture
September 14, 23:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Friday, the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church ruled to stop mentioning the Ecumenical Patriarch during liturgies

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Metropolitan Jonathan of Tulchin, the administrator of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church’s dioceses in the Vinnitsa region has prohibited contacts with the representatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, says an encyclical letter the office of the Metropolitan issued on Friday.

Earlier on the same day, the Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill I informed a session of the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church in Moscow on the arrival in Ukraine of the two exarchs, whom the Ecumenical Patriarchate had appointed to Ukraine as part of preparations for granting autocephaly to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church under the guidance of the so-called Kiev patriarchate.

"Since the sojourn in Ukraine of the two exarchs [representatives] of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew or their activity here was not coordinated either with Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, or the Primate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Metropolitan Onuphry, any contacts between the exarchs and the diocesan clerics or faithful laity will not be blessed in order to prevent temptations and the risks of tumults or conflicts," says the letter.

At present, Ukraine is part of the canonical territory of the Russian Orthodox Church, and the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which enjoys recognition by the global community of Eastern Orthodox Christian Churches, reports to Moscow Patriarchate. It is a self-governing religious organization with broad administrative powers.

The canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church has more than 12,000 parishes and about 200 monasteries within its realm.

Simultaneously, Ukraine has another two organizations referring to themselves as Orthodox Churches - the Ukrainian Orthodox Church reporting to the so-called Kiev patriarchate and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church that draws on the ideology and practices of a religious movement, which reformist nationalistic Ukrainian priest set up in the first half of the 20th century.

The schismatic ‘Churches’ give all-out support to the striving of the Ukrainian political milieus to procure a Tomos - an edict of the Ecumenical Patriarch on granting autocephaly to a united Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

On Friday, the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church ruled to stop mentioning the Ecumenical Patriarch during liturgies, as well as to stop co-officiating in the parishes that belong to the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Church officials said along with it the decision did not mean a full break-off of relations between the Russian Church and the Church of Constantinople. The also said the disciples of the Russian Church could continue taking communion in the churches of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
This week in photos: presidential pancakes, Pyongyang’s torchlights, red pandas peekaboo
12
Happy 871st birthday, Moscow! City day celebrations in pictures
12
This week in photos: art goes up in flames, Macron goes back to school and the Trump stare
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New traces of drilling found in Soyuz spacecraft’s hull — source
2
Russia and Germany reiterate their position on Nord Stream-2 project
3
Russian helicopter gunship Ka-52 to get longer range weapons
4
Serbia to negotiate purchase of Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems
5
Ruble rebounds after key rate hike
6
Putin: Russia will continue to strengthen armed forces so that they can defend sovereignty
7
Diplomat: Moscow won't react to US demands concerning chemical weapons' inspections
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT