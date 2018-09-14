Russian Church criticizes Ecumenical Patriarchate’s claims to exceptional rights

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Claims by the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I for the powers to make unilateral decisions, which should embrace of the entire Eastern Orthodox Church in violation of the age-old traditions, can be compared to a heresy, Metropolitan Hilarion, the chief of Moscow Patriarchate’s department for external Church relations told Rossiya’24 news channel.

"In essence, the Ecumenical Patriarch is placing himself above the Councils of the Orthodox Church," His Eminence Hilarion said. "He takes the unilateral decisions that contravene the age-old canonical tradition of the Orthodox Church, and that’s clearly tantamount to the heresy of papism."