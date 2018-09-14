This week in photos: presidential pancakes, Pyongyang’s torchlights, red pandas peekaboo

This week in photos: art goes up in flames, Macron goes back to school and the Trump stare

This week in photos: art goes up in flames, Macron goes back to school and the Trump stare September 07, 17:59

The 'Tribute in Light' rises skyward in Lower Manhattan, New York City, September 11. In New York City and throughout the United States, the country marked the 17th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks © Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A Chinese officer takes a photo of Chinese troops as they parade on training ground "Tsugol", about 250 kilometers south-east of the city of Chita during the military exercises Vostok 2018 in Eastern Siberia, September 13 © AP Photo/Sergei Grits/Archive

A firefighter from the southwestern city of Jeongeup flexes his muscles while holding an electric saw in a bodybuilding contest of the World Firefighters Games Chungju 2018 in the city of Chungju, South Korea, September 11. The games are regarded as the Olympics of firefighters, with some 6,000 people in the profession from more than 50 countries participating © EPA-EFE/YONHAP

A giant landart painting entitled "Which Legacy?" by French artist Saype, depicting a young girl wearing a lifebuoy, is pictured on a patch of grass in La Tour-de-Peilz near Vevey, Switzerland, September 11. The artwork covering almost 2000 square meters was produced with biodegradable paint made from natural pigments and is part the Vevey "Festival Images", visual arts biennale, visible in the streets of the city of Vevey © EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the Apple iPhone XS at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products in Cupertino, September 12 © AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

A scene from the Keisei Hangonko production, a Shochiku Grand Kabuki performance by Chikamatsuza Troupe, as part of the Chekhov International Theatre Festival at the Mossovet Theatre, Moscow, September 8 © Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Children react after competing in a pedal car race as motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival, a three day classic car racing festival celebrating the mid-twentieth century heyday of the sport, at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 9 © REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prince William speaks with artist Nancy Fouts as he attends an event to celebrate the Tusk Rhino Trail, a London-wide art installation that celebrates the rhino and draws attention to the global poaching crisis, at Kensington Palace Gardens in London, September 10 © Tim P. Whitby/Pool Photo via AP

A Red Panda cub and its mother look out from their basket in their enclosure at Lisbon Zoo, September 12 © EPA-EFE/ANDRE KOSTERS

President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping eating Russian pancakes at the Far East Street exhibition on the sidelines of the 2018 Eastern Economic Forum on Russky Island, September 11 © Sergei Bobylev/TASS Host Photo Agency

