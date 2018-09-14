Russian Politics & Diplomacy
This week in photos: presidential pancakes, Pyongyang’s torchlights, red pandas peekaboo

Society & Culture
September 14, 17:05 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS Host Photo Agency
© EPA-EFE/ANDRE KOSTERS
© Tim P. Whitby/Pool Photo via AP
© REUTERS/Toby Melville
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
© AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
© EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD
© EPA-EFE/YONHAP
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
© AP Photo/Sergei Grits/Archive
© Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin eating Russian pancakes, a torchlight parade in Pyongyang, red pandas in Lisbon Zoo and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS.

