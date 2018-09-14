Russian Orthodox Church Holy Synod convened for special session over situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. A special session of the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church chaired by Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill has started in Danilov Monastery on Friday, TASS reported.

The session will be devoted to the situation in Ukraine, TASS reported, citing sources.

The Synod’s permanent members are Metropolitan of Kiev and All Ukraine Onuphrius, Metropolitan of Minsk and Slutsk Pavel, Metropolitan of Chisinau and All Moldova Vladimir, Metropolitan of Tashkent and Uzbekistan Vincent, Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander, Metropolitan of St. Petersburg and Ladoga Barsanuphius, Metropolitan of Krutitsk and Kolomna Juvenalis, Chairman of the Department of External Church Relations and Metropolitan of Volokolamsk Hilarion and others.

"As part of the preparations to grant autocephaly to the Orthodox Church in Ukraine" the Patriarchate of Constantinople assigned its exarches to Kiev, which is the canonical territory of the Moscow Patriarchate. In light of this, the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church expressed "a resolute protest and strong indignation," stating that the actions of the Constantinople Church are "a rude violation of the church canons" and that response measures from the Moscow Patriarchate will follow soon.