Russian Church Synod to hold emergency session on situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church holds an emergency session on Friday, with the Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill I chairing it, the Church said at its official homepage on Friday.

"On September 14, 2018, the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church will hold an emergency session in the Patriarchal and Synodic residence at St Daniel’s Monastery in Moscow," it said. "Patriarch Kirill I will chair it."

Sources at Moscow Patriarchate told TASS the discussions will most likely focus on the situation in Ukraine in the wake of a decision by the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople to appoint two exarchs to that country as part of the start of procedures to grant autocephaly to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.