Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Church Synod to hold emergency session on situation in Ukraine

Society & Culture
September 13, 21:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The session will be held on Friday

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church holds an emergency session on Friday, with the Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill I chairing it, the Church said at its official homepage on Friday.

"On September 14, 2018, the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church will hold an emergency session in the Patriarchal and Synodic residence at St Daniel’s Monastery in Moscow," it said. "Patriarch Kirill I will chair it."

Sources at Moscow Patriarchate told TASS the discussions will most likely focus on the situation in Ukraine in the wake of a decision by the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople to appoint two exarchs to that country as part of the start of procedures to grant autocephaly to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Happy 871st birthday, Moscow! City day celebrations in pictures
12
This week in photos: art goes up in flames, Macron goes back to school and the Trump stare
12
World's brightest movie stars shine at 75th Venice Film Festival
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US considers possibility of introducing sanctions against Russia’s Sukhoi company
2
US policy concerning Russia destabilizes international relations — expert
3
UK’s Skripal case ‘suspects’ say they are fitness industry businessmen not linked to GRU
4
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
5
Diplomat warns terrorists gearing up for long-term defensive in Syria's Idlib
6
Russia-Denmark dispute on Arctic rights still on agenda, says minister
7
Putin: Russia will continue to strengthen armed forces so that they can defend sovereignty
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT