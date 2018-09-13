Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Jailed pilot's wife hopes Putin, Trump will resolve husband’s future

Society & Culture
September 13, 14:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko is serving out a 20-year sentence in a US jail

Share
1 pages in this article
Viktoria Yaroshenko

Viktoria Yaroshenko

© Mikhail Pochuyev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The wife of Russian air pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko serving a jail term in the United States, Viktoria, hopes that the question of her husband’s return home will be raised at the next meeting of Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

"I would like to ask the presidents of the two countries - Trump and Putin in person - to raise the question of Konstantin’s return home and settle it at their next meeting. He is prepared to serve the sentence here. He agrees to any conditions that may be set here for the sake of returning from America," she told a news conference in Moscow.

Read also
Konstantin Yaroshenko

Yaroshenko looks forward to meeting with family, complains about conditions in US jail

Viktoria Yaroshenko said she had asked Trump several times to look into the case, but all of her messages remained unanswered. She confirmed that Yaroshenko’s defense had tried to send a similar request to the United Nations, but added that the petition was filed when the United States had already quit the Human Rights Council.

"The United States can easily say that this has no bearing on us, that we are not a member," she explained.

Yaroshenko, who is serving out a 20-year sentence in a US jail and has health problems, has undergone a hospital examination for the first time in a while, she added. 

"It was our third or fourth meeting… he seemed very content, saying that he had been taken to the hospital, had a chance to speak to a doctor and explain his problems, they said laboratory test would be made, as well as complicated stomach procedures… It’s good he was taken there, and I hope it was not only smoke and mirrors but he will be examined for real," Viktoria said.

Yaroshenko’s daughter Yekaterina, in turn, said her first meeting with her father was "very emotional." "He came in, saw us and burst into tears… Dad does not look good, he has grown old and has a lot of gray hair though his hair used to be pitch-black… He also has signs of an allergic reaction on his face and his stomach and teeth issues are still there," she said.

According to the pilot’s wife, the new prison’s authorities "are more polite and ready for compromise."

Viktoria Yaroshenko and her daughter flew to the United States in August for a meeting with their husband and father. They visited Yaroshenko in prison in Danbury, Connecticut twelve times. His first meeting with wife and daughter in seven years took place on August 24 and lasted for about eight hours. On September 11 the pilot’s family returned to Russia.

Konstantin Yaroshenko was convicted in the United States on September 7, 2011 and sentenced to 20 years in prison. He pled innocent and described his arrest as a provocation and the whole case as a frame-up. Yaroshenko was brought to the United States from Liberia, where he was arrested on May 28, 2010. Agents of the US Drug Enforcement Administration allegedly exposed Yaroshenko’s criminal intent to transport a large batch of cocaine.

The Russian authorities and the pilot’s family in Rostov-on-Don have repeatedly asked the United States for Yaroshenko’s handover to Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Happy 871st birthday, Moscow! City day celebrations in pictures
12
This week in photos: art goes up in flames, Macron goes back to school and the Trump stare
12
World's brightest movie stars shine at 75th Venice Film Festival
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin awards Russian, Chinese and Mongolian servicemen at Vostok-2018 drills
2
Two men whom London branded as 'suspects' in Skripal case wait for Britain’s apologies
3
Russia-Denmark dispute on Arctic rights still on agenda, says minister
4
Russian Defense Ministry: militants pick out kids to ‘star’ in false flag op in Syria
5
Nearly 250,000 refugees return to Syria from abroad — Russian Defense Ministry
6
Intesa wants to finance Nord Stream 2 project, says board chairman
7
Russian deputy prime minister dismisses rumors US astronauts damaged Soyuz
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT