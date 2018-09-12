Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Serbian filmmaker to take part in construction of Russian Army’s main cathedral

Society & Culture
September 12, 20:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill I gave approval to the idea

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica has supported the Russian Defense Minister’s initiative to erect the main cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces and has decided to join the project, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"I’ve heard the Defense Minister come up with an idea of building the biggest Orthodox church ever," Kusturica said. "I can only say that’s a perfect idea because faith has always provided people in our nations with hidden bonds, which laid the groundwork for our culture and civilization."

"Many thanks to Minister Sergei Shoigu," he went on. "I’ll join this project."

Read also
Emir Kusturica

‘Nice weather, good-looking girls’ attract prominent Serbian filmmaker to Crimea

Shoigu said earlier the Russian Armed Forces were mulling construction of a cathedral in the name of Resurrection of Jesus Christ. He also made the first donation to a special-purpose Resurrection charity fund.

The Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill I gave approval to Shoigu’s idea.

The construction works will be financed exceptionally from voluntary donations by servicemen, their families and also by all the Russian non-indifferent individuals or corporations.

The cathedral will be built on the territory of the Patriot defense-themed recreation park.

