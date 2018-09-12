Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s top court upholds espionage conviction against Ukrainian national

Society & Culture
September 12, 13:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s Supreme Court sustained and imposed the conviction on Wednesday of Ukrainian national Roman Sushchenko sentenced to 12 years behind bars for espionage

Share
1 pages in this article
Roman Sushchenko

Roman Sushchenko

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Supreme Court sustained and imposed the conviction on Wednesday of Ukrainian national Roman Sushchenko sentenced to 12 years behind bars for espionage, a TASS correspondent reported.

Read also
Roman Sushchenko

Moscow сourt sentences Ukrainian national Sushchenko to 12 years in jail

"[The court hereby rules] to uphold the verdict by a first instance court as legitimate and justified," stated the presiding judge, who read out the court ruling, after which the verdict entered into legal force.

The appeal against the verdict was handled behind closed doors due to the presence of classified information in the case files.

On June 4, 2018, the Moscow City Court sentenced Sushchenko to 12 years in a high-security prison, having found him guilty of espionage in Russia. The case is classified and was examined in a closed-door session.

Sushchenko spy case

Ukrainian national Roman Sushchenko was charged under Section 276 of the Russian Criminal Code (Espionage), which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. According to Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB, he had been collecting top-secret information on Russia’s Armed Forces and the National Guard. The Ukrainian citizen pleaded not guilty.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Happy 871st birthday, Moscow! City day celebrations in pictures
12
This week in photos: art goes up in flames, Macron goes back to school and the Trump stare
12
World's brightest movie stars shine at 75th Venice Film Festival
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US refuses to certify Russian plane for Open Skies Treaty inspections
2
Washington cannot expect long-term success of sanctions policy, Lavrov says
3
Russia-China military exercises to become regular, defense minsiter says
4
Putin urges granting special status to Russky Island
5
Russian deputy prime minister dismisses rumors US astronauts damaged Soyuz
6
Russian Tupolev-95MS bombers launch cruise missiles at Vostok-2018 exercise
7
Rosatom plans to commission two units at Xudabao NPP in China in 2027-2028
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT