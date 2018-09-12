Russia’s top court upholds espionage conviction against Ukrainian national

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Supreme Court sustained and imposed the conviction on Wednesday of Ukrainian national Roman Sushchenko sentenced to 12 years behind bars for espionage, a TASS correspondent reported.

"[The court hereby rules] to uphold the verdict by a first instance court as legitimate and justified," stated the presiding judge, who read out the court ruling, after which the verdict entered into legal force.

The appeal against the verdict was handled behind closed doors due to the presence of classified information in the case files.

On June 4, 2018, the Moscow City Court sentenced Sushchenko to 12 years in a high-security prison, having found him guilty of espionage in Russia. The case is classified and was examined in a closed-door session.

Sushchenko spy case

Ukrainian national Roman Sushchenko was charged under Section 276 of the Russian Criminal Code (Espionage), which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. According to Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB, he had been collecting top-secret information on Russia’s Armed Forces and the National Guard. The Ukrainian citizen pleaded not guilty.