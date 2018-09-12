Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Catch of the day: Putin tells Abe he prefers herring over caviar

Society & Culture
September 12, 16:15 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that he prefers eating herring instead of caviar

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that he prefers eating herring instead of caviar, during the conversation the two leaders shared prior to the plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday.

Putin takes icy plunge into waters of Lake Seliger

The night before, President Putin had a chance to spend time with the Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping at the Street of the Far East street fair, at the Far Eastern Federal University campus.

"Yesterday we also had a treat with Xi Jinping, honey, pancakes, we walked along the stands here, at the embankment," said Putin. The Japanese Prime Minister smiled at the account of his colleague.

"The fishermen gave us caviar. I must say, that I prefer herring over caviar. But I had to try it, so not to hurt their feelings," added Putin.

The 4th Eastern Economic Forum is under way in Vladivostok, September 11-13. TASS is the general information partner, the official photo-agency and the moderator of the EEF-2018.

Start your engines: Putin driving truck, opens newly-built Crimean Bridge

 

