Catch of the day: Putin tells Abe he prefers herring over caviar

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that he prefers eating herring instead of caviar, during the conversation the two leaders shared prior to the plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday.

The night before, President Putin had a chance to spend time with the Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping at the Street of the Far East street fair, at the Far Eastern Federal University campus.

"Yesterday we also had a treat with Xi Jinping, honey, pancakes, we walked along the stands here, at the embankment," said Putin. The Japanese Prime Minister smiled at the account of his colleague.

"The fishermen gave us caviar. I must say, that I prefer herring over caviar. But I had to try it, so not to hurt their feelings," added Putin.

