Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Will Russia win the race to cure cancer? New wonder drug to conclude clinical tests

Society & Culture
September 11, 11:56 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Pre-clinical studies to create a new domestic drug based on the yttrium-90 isotope to treat liver cancer can be completed within the next few months

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Konkov/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Pre-clinical studies to create a new domestic drug based on the yttrium-90 isotope to treat liver cancer can be completed within the next few months, Andrei Kaprin, Director General of Russia’s National Medical Research Radiology Center and full member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Read also

Russia to shell out billions of dollars to fight cancer

"Pre-clinical studies of a potential pharmaceutical drug based on the yttrium-90 isotope could be completed within the next two or three months. We have very good results there," he said.

Yttrium-90 is a synthetic isotope used in radiation therapy. Director General of the Leipunsky Institute of Physics and Power Engineering Andrei Goverdovsky said in May that the drug’s pre-clinical studies had begun.

Kaprin explained that physicians and nuclear specialists were ready to move to clinical trials to create a specific medicine, which will help doctors fight cancer. "To that end, tens of millions of rubles in investment are required. The clinical trials will last for at least two years," the scientist stressed.

The Fourth Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 11-13. TASS is the general information partner and the official photohost agency of the event. The news agency is also the moderator of the forum’s presentation zone.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Happy 871st birthday, Moscow! City day celebrations in pictures
12
This week in photos: art goes up in flames, Macron goes back to school and the Trump stare
12
World's brightest movie stars shine at 75th Venice Film Festival
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow slams as blackmail US threats to use force against Syria
2
Press review: Idlib could open old Russia-Turkey wound and fourth EEF kicks off
3
Vostok 2018 drills involving 300,000 troops kick off in Russia
4
Putin-Trump meeting in November under consideration — Kremlin aide
5
US warplanes use phosphorus bomb to deliver airstrikes in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
6
Putin may meet with Mexico’s president at G20 summit — Kremlin
7
Russia requests UN SC session on results of Russia-Turkey-Iran summit
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT