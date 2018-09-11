Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian reconciliation center delivers food and children’s clothes to Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

Society & Culture
September 11, 1:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

As many as 570 bags with food with an overall weight of 2.1 tonnes, 100 jars with honey and 600 clothing kits for children were distributed amonf civilians

© AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria continue efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in that country. Two humanitarian operation were conducted in the Deir ez-Zor governorate during the past day, the Center’s chief, Vladimir Savchenko said on Monday.

"Throughout the day, officers of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties conducted two humanitarian operations in the city of Latakia and in the settlement of Hatla in the Deir ez-Zore governorate. As many as 570 bags with food with an overall weight of 2.1 tonnes, 100 jars with honey and 600 clothing kits for children were distributed amonf civilians," he said.

Apart from that, one tonne of freshly baked bread was delivered to Aleppo’s Aradu Zeitun neighborhood.

As many as 47 Syrians, including 24 children, received medical assistance from Russian military doctors during the day.

The Russian reconciliation center registers a growing number of ceasefire violations by illegal armed groups in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Thus, shelling attacks were reported from the Latakia and Hama governorates, and from Aleppo’s neighborhoods.

"Apart from that, the settlements of Shamawiya, Tell Rifat and Tadef in the Aleppo governorate came under shelling from the positions of the Free Syrian Army deployed near Afrin and in a territory near the city of al-Bab that is controlled by pro-Turkish groups," the Russian general said.

Russian reconciliation center

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.

