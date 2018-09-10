Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Niece of Novichok victim plans to implement new social projects in Russia

Society & Culture
September 10, 18:22 UTC+3 YAROSLAVL

The world came to know Viktoria Skripal when she applied for a British visa, seeking to visit her uncle Sergei and cousin Yulia, but was denied entry

YAROSLAVL, September 10. /TASS/. Viktoria Skripal, the niece of former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, who has recently failed to be elected to the regional assembly in Russia’s Yaroslavl, plans to establish a Women’s Support Center and an animal shelter, as she herself told TASS on Monday.

"There are two project ideas - to offer assistance to women in difficult circumstances and help homeless animals," she said. "I will not abandon my projects and they will be implemented. Next week, I will think about ways to implement them. Most probably, I will try to involve public organizations and volunteer movements," Viktoria added.

Viktoria Skripal

Niece of Novichok victim says British intelligence agencies did not try to contact her

She also said that she had had time to consider the experience of the existing animal shelters. "I have seen some positive examples. I will try to find out more about the shelters operating in our city. We will see how things go and hold consultations with veterinary clinics," Skripal added.

According to earlier reports, Viktoria Skripal’s name was put on the A Just Russia party’s election list to run in the regional parliamentary election.

The world came to know Viktoria Skripal when she applied for a British visa, seeking to visit her uncle Sergei and cousin Yulia after they had allegedly been poisoned by a nerve agent in Salisbury, but was denied.

Skripal saga

According to London, Sergei Skripal, 66, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain and later swapped for Russian intelligence officers, and his daughter Yulia, 33, suffered the effects of an alleged nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury on March 4. Claiming that the substance used in the attack had been a Novichok-class nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union, London rushed to accuse Russia of being involved in the incident. Moscow rejected all of the United Kingdom’s accusations, saying that neither the Soviet Union nor Russia ever had any program aimed at developing such a substance.

Chief Executive of the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down Gary Aitkenhead said later that British experts had been unable to identify the origin of the nerve agent used in the attack on the Skripals.

On September 5, British Prime Minister Theresa May informed the country’s parliament about the conclusions that investigators looking into the Salisbury incident had come to, saying that two Russians, believed to be GRU agents, were suspected of conspiracy to murder the Skripals. According to May, the assassination attempt was approved at "a senior level of the Russian state." The Metropolitan Police published the suspects’ photos, saying their names were Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that those names meant nothing to Russia.

Skripal poisoning case
ADVERTISEMENT