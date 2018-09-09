Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian seamen in Busan received salary after complaint to trade union

Society & Culture
September 09, 6:29 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The salary debt for three months was about $25,000 in total

VLADIVOSTOK, September 9. /TASS/. Russian sailors from the Sea Alexa vessel under the flag of Tanzania, which is in a roadstead of Busan port in the Republic of Korea, received salary after complaining to the trade union, chairman of the Far Eastern regional organization of the Russian Trade Union of Seamen Nikolai Sukhanov told TASS on Sunday.

"Information was received from a Sea Alexa crewmember. He reports that the salary was paid on board the vessel: salary up to August inclusive was paid to all repatriating from Busan. The salary for two months was paid to other crewmembers. [The remaining] salary will be paid after arrival at Vladivostok," Sukhanov said.

It was reported earlier six crewmembers asked the trade union for help in order to receive the salary and return home. The vessel with 12 crewmembers is in Busan from July 28. The salary debt for three months was about $25,000 in total.

