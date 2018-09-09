President of Abkhazia offers condolences to family of late PM

SUKHUM, September 9. /TASS/. President of Abkhazia Raul Khadzhimba expressed condolences to the family of Prime Minister of Abkhazia Gennady Gaguliya, who died in a traffic accident on Saturday evening.

"I express condolences to the family and relatives, I am now with them," Khadzhimba told TASS.

The family will fix the funeral date and the visitation will probably be on Monday, the President said.

The automobile with Gaguliya collided with a car entering an oncoming lane in Gudautsky district of the Republic, during the return from the visit to Syria.

Gaguliya was appointed to the office of the prime minister in April 2018. He was the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic before the appointment.