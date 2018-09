ROME, September 8. /TASS/. Natalya Kudryashova, who starred in the Man Who Surprised Everyone movie directed by Natalia Merkulova and Alexei Chupov was awarded as Best Actress in the Venice Film Festival’s Horizons, the jury said on Saturday. The awarding ceremony was streamed online live.

Kudryashova stars as a pregnant woman, the wife of a state forest guard (Evgeniy Tsyganov) who decides to trick death in an unusual way. The movie has been highly praised by Russian and foreign critics.