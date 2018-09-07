Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Patriarch Kirill to consecrate a new church in Norilsk

Society & Culture
September 07, 16:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The patriarch always pays special attention to development of the Northern dioceses located in the Far North

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS./ The Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill on 10 and 11 September 10 and 11 will visit the Norilsk diocese, where he will perform the rite of consecration of the Church of the New Martyrs and Confessors of Russia, the patriarch’s Press Secretary Alexander Volkov told reporters on Friday.

Read also

Siberian scientists work on Arctic 'smart cities' project

"The Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church on September 10 and 11 will visit one of the Northern dioceses of our Church, the diocese in Norilsk. <...> The key event of the visit will be the great consecration of the Church of New Martyrs and Confessors of Russia in Norilsk, which the Patriarch laid in 2015. The consecration of the church, built at the expense of the Norilsk Nickel Company, is scheduled for September 11," he said.

During the visit, the Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church will visit the town of Dudinka and the village of Khatanga, which is Russia’s northernmost settlement. There he will perform services, will give his blessing to local residents, including representatives of the North’s low-numbered indigenous peoples.

"The patriarch always pays special attention to development of our Northern dioceses located in the Far North, in the Arctic," the press secretary continued. "The Church develops there pastoral, social and educational activities."

"It is very important to understand that though much fewer people live there in comparison with the dioceses in Central Russia, the development of those dioceses, which are small in terms of the number of parishioners, is a priority for our Church," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
World's brightest movie stars shine at 75th Venice Film Festival
10
2018 World Nomad Games kick off in Kyrgyzstan
15
Moscow’s annual Spasskaya tower military music festival ends
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin hopes terrorists in Idlib will wisen up and lay down arms
2
Press review: Italy’s ‘trump card’ with Russia and US ‘mission creep’ in Syria
3
Defense ministry confirms US F-22 jets escorted Russian strategic bombers over Arctic
4
US intercepts two Russian strategic bombers near Alaska — media
5
Russian figure skater Trusova sets new world record at ISU Junior Grand Prix in Lithuania
6
Russian diplomat slams Western calls for cooperation over Skripal case as absurd
7
Diplomat: Terrorists occupying Idlib lay waste to infrastructure, intensify repression
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT