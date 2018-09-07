Patriarch Kirill to consecrate a new church in Norilsk

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS./ The Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill on 10 and 11 September 10 and 11 will visit the Norilsk diocese, where he will perform the rite of consecration of the Church of the New Martyrs and Confessors of Russia, the patriarch’s Press Secretary Alexander Volkov told reporters on Friday.

"The Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church on September 10 and 11 will visit one of the Northern dioceses of our Church, the diocese in Norilsk. <...> The key event of the visit will be the great consecration of the Church of New Martyrs and Confessors of Russia in Norilsk, which the Patriarch laid in 2015. The consecration of the church, built at the expense of the Norilsk Nickel Company, is scheduled for September 11," he said.

During the visit, the Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church will visit the town of Dudinka and the village of Khatanga, which is Russia’s northernmost settlement. There he will perform services, will give his blessing to local residents, including representatives of the North’s low-numbered indigenous peoples.

"The patriarch always pays special attention to development of our Northern dioceses located in the Far North, in the Arctic," the press secretary continued. "The Church develops there pastoral, social and educational activities."

"It is very important to understand that though much fewer people live there in comparison with the dioceses in Central Russia, the development of those dioceses, which are small in terms of the number of parishioners, is a priority for our Church," he added.