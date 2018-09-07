Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

This week in photos: art goes up in flames, Macron goes back to school and the Trump stare

Society & Culture
September 07, 17:59 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Share
1 pages in this article
ADVERTISEMENT
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_1020478.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_1020478.sliderLength-1}}
Fireworks illuminate the sky during the closing of 2018 Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival at the Red Square in Moscow, September 2
Fireworks illuminate the sky during the closing of 2018 Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival at the Red Square in Moscow, September 2
Fireworks illuminate the sky during the closing of 2018 Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival at the Red Square in Moscow, September 2
© Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
The cast of Cirque du Soleils OVO pose during a photo call ahead of their premiere performance at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, September 9
The cast of Cirque du Soleils OVO pose during a photo call ahead of their premiere performance at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, September 9
The cast of Cirque du Soleils OVO pose during a photo call ahead of their premiere performance at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, September 9
© Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
A fire burns at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, September 2. The museum housed several landmark collections including Egyptian artefacts and the oldest human fossil found in Brazil. Its collection included more than 20 million items ranging from archaeological findings to historical memorabilia
A fire burns at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, September 2. The museum housed several landmark collections including Egyptian artefacts and the oldest human fossil found in Brazil. Its collection included more than 20 million items ranging from archaeological findings to historical memorabilia
A fire burns at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, September 2. The museum housed several landmark collections including Egyptian artefacts and the oldest human fossil found in Brazil. Its collection included more than 20 million items ranging from archaeological findings to historical memorabilia
© Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Women dressed in The Handmaid's Tale costume, protest outside the hearing room where Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh will testify during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, September 4. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the court
Women dressed in The Handmaid's Tale costume, protest outside the hearing room where Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh will testify during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, September 4. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the court
Women dressed in The Handmaid's Tale costume, protest outside the hearing room where Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh will testify during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, September 4. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the court
© Win McNamee/Getty Images
French President Emmanuel Macron sits next to a pupil and looks at her worksheet in a classroom during his a visit to a school in Laval, September 3
French President Emmanuel Macron sits next to a pupil and looks at her worksheet in a classroom during his a visit to a school in Laval, September 3
French President Emmanuel Macron sits next to a pupil and looks at her worksheet in a classroom during his a visit to a school in Laval, September 3
© Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP
School students attend a class in a secondary school, Moscow region, September 1
School students attend a class in a secondary school, Moscow region, September 1
School students attend a class in a secondary school, Moscow region, September 1
© Viktor Drachev/TASS
A giant head 'Helter Shelter', depicting US President Donald Trump's head, created by artist Callum Morton is put on display as part of the Sydney Contemporary Art Fair preview at Barangaroo, Sydney, Australia September 2
A giant head 'Helter Shelter', depicting US President Donald Trump's head, created by artist Callum Morton is put on display as part of the Sydney Contemporary Art Fair preview at Barangaroo, Sydney, Australia September 2
A giant head 'Helter Shelter', depicting US President Donald Trump's head, created by artist Callum Morton is put on display as part of the Sydney Contemporary Art Fair preview at Barangaroo, Sydney, Australia September 2
© EPA-EFE/PAUL BRAVEN
People stand next to the wreckage of vehicles at the site of a bridge that collapsed in Kolkata, September 4
People stand next to the wreckage of vehicles at the site of a bridge that collapsed in Kolkata, September 4
People stand next to the wreckage of vehicles at the site of a bridge that collapsed in Kolkata, September 4
© REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A mountain lion cub discovered by researchers from the National Park Service in a remote area of the Santa Monica mountains, California, September 4
A mountain lion cub discovered by researchers from the National Park Service in a remote area of the Santa Monica mountains, California, September 4
A mountain lion cub discovered by researchers from the National Park Service in a remote area of the Santa Monica mountains, California, September 4
© REUTERS
A child sits on a doorstep, dressed as Lord Krishna during Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Dhaka, September 2
A child sits on a doorstep, dressed as Lord Krishna during Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Dhaka, September 2
A child sits on a doorstep, dressed as Lord Krishna during Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Dhaka, September 2
© REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A diver feeding a ray fish at Okeanskaya Bezdna, a section of the Primorsky Aquarium of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences on Russky Island, September 4
A diver feeding a ray fish at Okeanskaya Bezdna, a section of the Primorsky Aquarium of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences on Russky Island, September 4
A diver feeding a ray fish at Okeanskaya Bezdna, a section of the Primorsky Aquarium of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences on Russky Island, September 4
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
A cyclist passes under a rainbow at the Unisphere fountain inside Flushing Meadows Corona Park outside the US Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3
A cyclist passes under a rainbow at the Unisphere fountain inside Flushing Meadows Corona Park outside the US Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3
A cyclist passes under a rainbow at the Unisphere fountain inside Flushing Meadows Corona Park outside the US Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3
© AP Photo/Adam Hunger
Editors choice
Actress and singer Lady Gaga and actor Bradley Cooper seen at the premiere of the film 'A Star Is Born' at the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival
World's brightest movie stars shine at 75th Venice Film Festival September 06, 18:57
A scaffolding collapsed due to strong winds generated by typhoon Jebi in Osaka, western Japan
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people September 05, 15:15
2018 World Nomad Games are held at Kyrchyn Gorge in the Issyk-Kul region, Kyrgyzstan, every two years
2018 World Nomad Games kick off in Kyrgyzstan September 04, 17:48
Fireworks wrap up the 2018 Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival on Moscow's Red Square
Moscow’s annual Spasskaya tower military music festival ends September 03, 15:39
A model poses during the Daegu International Body Painting Festival 2018 in Daegu, South Korea, August 25
This week in photos: Putin on vacation, farewell to John McCain and tomato battle August 31, 15:31
Jury member Naomi Watts poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival
Celebrities shine at Venice Film Festival red carpet August 30, 13:50
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_1020478'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_1020478'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Fireworks illuminate the sky during the closing of 2018 Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival at the Red Square in Moscow, September 2
© Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
The cast of Cirque du Soleils OVO pose during a photo call ahead of their premiere performance at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, September 9
© Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
A fire burns at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, September 2. The museum housed several landmark collections including Egyptian artefacts and the oldest human fossil found in Brazil. Its collection included more than 20 million items ranging from archaeological findings to historical memorabilia
© Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Women dressed in The Handmaid's Tale costume, protest outside the hearing room where Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh will testify during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, September 4. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the court
© Win McNamee/Getty Images
French President Emmanuel Macron sits next to a pupil and looks at her worksheet in a classroom during his a visit to a school in Laval, September 3
© Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP
School students attend a class in a secondary school, Moscow region, September 1
© Viktor Drachev/TASS
A giant head 'Helter Shelter', depicting US President Donald Trump's head, created by artist Callum Morton is put on display as part of the Sydney Contemporary Art Fair preview at Barangaroo, Sydney, Australia September 2
© EPA-EFE/PAUL BRAVEN
People stand next to the wreckage of vehicles at the site of a bridge that collapsed in Kolkata, September 4
© REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A mountain lion cub discovered by researchers from the National Park Service in a remote area of the Santa Monica mountains, California, September 4
© REUTERS
A child sits on a doorstep, dressed as Lord Krishna during Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Dhaka, September 2
© REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A diver feeding a ray fish at Okeanskaya Bezdna, a section of the Primorsky Aquarium of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences on Russky Island, September 4
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
A cyclist passes under a rainbow at the Unisphere fountain inside Flushing Meadows Corona Park outside the US Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3
© AP Photo/Adam Hunger

National Museum of Brazil on fire, Emmanuel Macron in a classroom, a giant head depicting Donald Trump and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
This week in photos: art goes up in flames, Macron goes back to school and the Trump stare
12
World's brightest movie stars shine at 75th Venice Film Festival
10
2018 World Nomad Games kick off in Kyrgyzstan
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Spacecraft Soyuz MS-09 may have been damaged during tests by manufacturer
2
Putin hopes terrorists in Idlib will wisen up and lay down arms
3
Putin urges Russian special services, military to closely cooperate with Iran, Turkey
4
If US imposes sanctions against India over S-400 deal, all three countries lose — expert
5
US intercepts two Russian strategic bombers near Alaska — media
6
Defense ministry confirms US F-22 jets escorted Russian strategic bombers over Arctic
7
Russian, Turkish and Iranian leaders start third summit on Syrian settlement
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT