This week in photos: art goes up in flames, Macron goes back to school and the Trump stare

This week in photos: Putin on vacation, farewell to John McCain and tomato battle

A cyclist passes under a rainbow at the Unisphere fountain inside Flushing Meadows Corona Park outside the US Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3 © AP Photo/Adam Hunger

A diver feeding a ray fish at Okeanskaya Bezdna, a section of the Primorsky Aquarium of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences on Russky Island, September 4 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

A child sits on a doorstep, dressed as Lord Krishna during Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Dhaka, September 2 © REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A mountain lion cub discovered by researchers from the National Park Service in a remote area of the Santa Monica mountains, California, September 4 © REUTERS

People stand next to the wreckage of vehicles at the site of a bridge that collapsed in Kolkata, September 4 © REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A giant head 'Helter Shelter', depicting US President Donald Trump's head, created by artist Callum Morton is put on display as part of the Sydney Contemporary Art Fair preview at Barangaroo, Sydney, Australia September 2 © EPA-EFE/PAUL BRAVEN

French President Emmanuel Macron sits next to a pupil and looks at her worksheet in a classroom during his a visit to a school in Laval, September 3 © Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP

Women dressed in The Handmaid's Tale costume, protest outside the hearing room where Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh will testify during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, September 4. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the court © Win McNamee/Getty Images

A fire burns at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, September 2. The museum housed several landmark collections including Egyptian artefacts and the oldest human fossil found in Brazil. Its collection included more than 20 million items ranging from archaeological findings to historical memorabilia © Buda Mendes/Getty Images

The cast of Cirque du Soleils OVO pose during a photo call ahead of their premiere performance at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, September 9 © Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Fireworks illuminate the sky during the closing of 2018 Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival at the Red Square in Moscow, September 2 © Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

