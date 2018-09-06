Journalist Oleg Osipov to replace Natalya Timakova as PM’s spokesperson

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. First deputy editor-in-chief of the news agency Rossiya Segodnya Oleg Osipov will replace Natalya Timakova as the prime minister’s spokesperson, the chief of the government’s staff, Deputy Prime Minister Konstantin Chuichenko, told the media on Thursday, adding that Timakova was leaving her position to move to a different job.

Timakova has confirmed to journalists her transfer to a position in Vneshekonombank.

"I am in the process of completing negotiations with the VEB where I plan to move," she told the media. Timakova avoided disclosing what post in the bank she would take or her future functions, asking everybody to wait for official appointments.

"The talks are still in progress. Making any comments now would not be very correct," she said.

Job handover

The job handover process will take a week, Timakova said.

"Oleg and I will spend the next week working together. I will hand over the job to him and introduce him to the staff and journalists. He will take over when the formalities have been completed," she added.

Timakova said she had made a decision to move to a new job back six months ago.

"I am very grateful to Dmitry Medvedev for supporting my decision. When the formation of the new government was completed and the Cabinet got down to work we agreed that I will try myself elsewhere," Timakova said.