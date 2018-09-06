Price tag estimated at $95 mln for Kemerovo Region’s new presidential cadet school

KEMEROVO, September 6. /TASS/. The construction of a new presidential cadet school in Russia’s Siberian city of Kemerovo has been estimated at 6.5 bln rubles ($95 mln), Acting Kemerovo Regional Governor Sergei Tsivilev told reporters on Thursday, adding that the project is expected to be completed by 2021.

In late June, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that a presidential cadet school would be established in the city of Kemerovo upon President Vladimir Putin’s order. The acting regional governor said, in turn, that he had put the construction endeavor under his personal control since it would the first educational facility of its kind beyond the Ural Mountains.

"We are currently conducting design and survey work and preparing the site. The design and survey efforts will make it possible to determine the cost accurately but judging from similar facilities, it will be about 6.5 bln [rubles]," Tsivilev said.

The regional administration said on its website that a site of 15 hectares had been allocated in Kemerovo for the cadet school. The first group of 360 cadets is expected to begin their studies on September 1, 2019. After all the construction work is done, a total of 840 cadets will live and study there.

Tsivilev explained that the construction of the new cadet school project had been divided into two stages. "The first stage will be completed by September 1, 2019, so our plan is that cadets will begin their studies then," he said, adding that the entire work would be "fully completed by 2021, and a sports facilities complex will also be included.".