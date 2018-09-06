Russian Politics & Diplomacy
CIS news agencies agree to promote tourism and culture

Society & Culture
September 06, 11:24 UTC+3 CHOLPON-ATA

The heads of news agencies from member countries within the Commonwealth of Independent States have agreed to boost cooperation

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, September 6. /TASS/. The heads of news agencies from member countries within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have agreed to cooperate, particularly in the field of tourism, the CIS Information Council announced on Thursday following its 25th session held in Kyrgyzstan’s resort town of Cholpon-Ata.

"We need to keep working in that direction, particularly in the fields of culture and tourism," TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Kalmykov said. "Our countries’ sightseeing attractions are our common heritage that we must promote as state news agencies," he added.

"Our culture, unique natural sights and historic landmarks are the core of our spiritual life and national identification, they are the basis of friendship between our people and are crucial for cultivating our ties, especially economic ones," Kalmykov pointed out.

The CIS Information Council, established in November 1995, includes the heads of the state news agencies of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia and Tajikistan. The Council’s activities are aimed at boosting CIS member states’ cooperation in the information sphere, laying the groundwork for the free flow of information and effectively sharing professional skills and experiences.

