Children in Syria’s Rif Dimashq governorate receive school uniforms from Russian military

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian Center of Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria delivered 600 school uniform kits and school backpacks to the settlement of Dahiyat al-Assad in the Rif Dimashq governorate on Wednesday, the Center’s chief, Lieutenant General Vladimir Savcheko told journalists.

"Officers of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties conducted a humanitarian operation at a school in the settlement of Dahiyat al-Assad in the Rif Dimashq governorate. As many as 600 junior schoolchildren received school uniforms and school backpacks," he said.

According to Savchenko, participants in the reconciliation process continue to report sporadic ceasefire violations by illegal armed groups in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

During the day, targeted humanitarian assistance was delivered to several Aleppo’s neighborhoods.

Since the beginning of the settlement process, the Russian reconciliation center has conducted a total of 1,918 humanitarian operation, delivering 2,960 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes. Apart from that, officers of the Russian reconciliation center conducted a humanitarian operation in the settlement of al-Resafa in the Hama governorate. As many as 450 bags with food with an overall weight of 1.9 tonnes were distributed among civilians. Freshly baked bread was handed out to civilians in Aleppo.

As many as 155 Syrians, including 73 children, received medical assistance from Russian military doctors in the past day.

Officers of Russian military police patrolling settlements in the al-Quneitra and Daraa governorates liberated from illegal armed groups seized one mortar, 21 anti-tank and land mines, 16 artillery shells and an air bomb.

Russian reconciliation center

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.