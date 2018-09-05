Legendary French diva Mireille Matthieu says ready to record Russian-language album

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. World-renowned French singer Mireille Mathieu does not rule out recording an album featuring songs in Russian.

"In the future - why not?" she told TASS when asked whether she planned to record an album in Russian. Matthieu added that she could record classical works or works by "more contemporary authors."

The singer noted that a Russian-language composition would be included in her new album titled Mes Classiques, which is set to be released on November 9. "Your poet Mikhail Shabrov wrote a wonderful text on a subject from Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto. The Russian version of this song is called My Darling Baby. Hope you like it," she said.

Matthieu also hinted at the possibility of doing duets with Russian performers recalling the experience of her cooperation with Tamara Gverdtsiteli and Zara as part of the Spasskaya Tower Military Music Festival.

The French singer said that she had no plans to pursue Russian citizenship. "The most important Russian passport, which is very dear to me, is the love of the Russian audience," she stressed.

Mireille Mathieu first visited Russia in 1967. That marked the beginning of "a big love story" with Russia’s audiences, she said. The French star has always included songs in Russian in her concerts. In 2010, Matthieu was awarded Russia’s Order of Friendship. During her current visit to Moscow, the world famous soloist was awarded the title of Honorary Professor of the State Academic University for the Humanities in the field of culture.