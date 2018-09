World Nomad Games are an international sport competition dedicated to ethnic sports practiced in Central Asia. This years the games are underway from September 2 to September 8. Sports include eagle hunting, bone throwing and kok-boru, a Central Asian form of polo in which two teams battle for control of a decapitated goat carcass. The highlights of the unusual competitions on the shores of Lake Issyk Kul - in this gallery by TASS.

