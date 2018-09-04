Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Poll indicates Russians see sport as having best career prospects

Society & Culture
September 04, 17:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The percentage of Russian citizens who believe that sport is the most promising area for moving up the career ladder has grown to 44% from 40% since 2014

© AP Photo/Matt Dunham

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The percentage of Russian citizens who believe that sport is the most promising area for moving up the career ladder has grown to 44% from 40% since 2014. That is according to the results of an opinion poll the All-Russia Center for Public Opinion Research [VCIOM] published on Tuesday.

Read also

Most Russians feel World Cup will boost Russia’s image, poll reveals

"Our fellow citizens name sport as the most promising area for moving up the career ladder: 44% of respondents believe that this area is relatively easy for moving up. Alongside with sports Russians find such occupations as a musician, a writer and an artist also to be promising (40%)," the poll states.

Besides that Russians believe that science and civil service are also advantageous areas for building a successful career. About 23% of respondents said that it is easy to be promoted in the scientific sector and every fifth respondent (21%) thinks this is the case in civil service.

At the same time, more Russians believe that it is "practically impossible" to make a successful career in business and in politics - since 2014 their percentage grew from 14% to 27% and from 25% to 33% respectively.

It is noted that young people are more positive about career opportunities in sports than people of the older generation. Young people are also more optimistic about career opportunities in science (29% among 25-34-year-olds and 35-44-year-olds) and civil service (34% among 18-24-year-olds).

"Such views seem quite realistic, with two exceptions: advancement in science is not so simple, and it is not so difficult for civil service as it seems to our young compatriots. It seems that these two areas are the least understood and transparent for them," Valery Fedorov, head of VCIOM said commenting on the poll’s results.

The poll was conducted on August 17, 2018 in the format of phone interview and involved 1,600 respondents aged 18 years and older. The maximum error does not exceed 2.5% with the probability of 95%.

ADVERTISEMENT