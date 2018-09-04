Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Parisian thieves loot 1 mln euro from Russian tourists in highway robbery

Society & Culture
September 04, 12:27 UTC+3 PARIS

The Russian embassy in France has not yet commented on the incident with the Russian tourists

© AP Photo/Michel Euler

PARIS, September 4. /TASS/. Three Russian tourists have been robbed of goods worth one million euros in a Paris suburb, the Europe-1 radio station reported on Tuesday.

According to the radio station, the Russians arriving from Nice landed at the Paris-Le Bourget Airport, which services private jets and air companies for wealthy clientele.

The Russians hired a chauffeur-driven car and headed to Paris but had to stop midway when a car with four masked men cut in front of the vehicle, blocking their path. The robbers then snatched the Russians’ luggage - three suitcases and a bag - as well as their cell phones. The victims estimated the stolen goods, which predominantly include jewelry, at one million euros.

The Russian embassy in France has not yet commented on the incident with the Russian tourists.

