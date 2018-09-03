Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Rename campaign: Ukraine’s leader wants street in Kiev named for late US Senator McCain

Society & Culture
September 03, 19:25 UTC+3 KIEV

McCain died on August 25 at the age of 81

Pyotr Poroshenko

Pyotr Poroshenko

© Mikhail Palinchak/Presidential press service/TASS

KIEV, September 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has proposed renaming a street in downtown Kiev after the late US senator John McCain, his representative at the country’s parliament Irina Lutsenko said on Monday.

John McCain

US Senator John McCain dies aged 81

"The Ukrainian president is asking the parliament’s factions to support his initiative to rename the Ivan Kudrya street… after senator John McCain," Lutsenko said.

The Pyotr Poroshenko Bloc presidential party also supported the proposal.

McCain died on August 25 at the age of 81. Porosenko and Kiev mayor Vitaly Klitschko attended his funeral on September 1.

Ivan Kudrya was a Soviet intelligence officer who was executed by the Nazis in occupied Kiev in 1942.

