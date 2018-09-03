Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moscow's annual Spasskaya tower military music festival ends

Society & Culture
September 03, 15:39 UTC+3

The official closing ceremony of the Spasskaya Tower was held on Moscow's Red Square

Fireworks at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival in Moscow's Red Square
Fireworks wrap up the 2018 Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival on Moscow's Red Square
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Members of the Banda Monumental de Mexico perform at the closing ceremony of the Spasskaya Tower festival
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
A member of the Banda Monumental de Mexico
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Members of the Moscow Military Music College Band
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Military Band of Oman’s Royal Guards
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Members of Britain’s Brentwood Imperial Youth Band
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Members of the Vieux Grenadiers of Geneva company
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Closing ceremony of the 2018 Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Closing ceremony of the 2018 Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
French singer Mireille Mathieu
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Members of the Celtic Massed Pipes and Drums Band
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
International Irish Dance Team
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
A member of the Sri Lankan Military Band
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Netherlands’ Crescendo Bicycle Showband
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Closing ceremony of the 2018 Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
The Spasskaya Tower 11th International Brass Band Music Festival closed on September 2.  About two dozens of bands performed on Red Square. Muscovites and visitors had an opportunity to watch presentations by the leading brass bands from the UK, Monaco, the Netherlands, Oman, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Sri Lanka, Mexico and Myanmar. The French singer Mireille Mathieu took part in the concerts for the ninth time in succession.

The Spasskaya Tower was held for the first time in the autumn of 2007. The list of genres embraces military, classical, folk and pop music, as well as the marches-past of brass bands, dance shows, performances with weapons, laser shows, and pyrotechnical displays. Since 2007, more than 150 bands from 50 countries have taken part in these music fiestas.

