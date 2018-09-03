Russia's top diplomat says he has no social media accounts

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov does not have social media accounts as he himself said, addressing students and lecturers at a Moscow State Institute of International Relations event marking the beginning of a new academic year on Monday.

"I personally do not have social media accounts but I am told about what is going on there," he said.

At the same time, Lavrov stressed that diplomats could not do without social media. "Our ministry has been actively using social media in the past several years, we have accounts on major social media, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and VKontakte. There is a digital technologies division at our Information and Press Department," he added.

According to the Russian top diplomat, special attention is paid to content in foreign languages. "Our website operates in all the official languages of the United Nations, which include Russian, English, French, Spanish, Chinese and Arabic, and also in German. This is not the limit," Lavrov pointed out.