Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian authorities plan to reconstruct 4,000 schools in three years

Society & Culture
September 03, 9:51 UTC+3 DAMASCUS

The Syrian government has developed an accelerated education program for the children of refugees

Share
1 pages in this article

DAMASCUS, September 3. /TASS/. Syrian authorities plan to reconstruct 4,000 schools destroyed by militants in the next three years, Syrian Education Minister Hazwan al-Waz told reporters.

"We have developed a program to reconstruct 4,000 schools in three years," he said.

Read also

Over 30,000 new teachers begin working in Syria’s liberated areas

The minister added that about the same number of schools across the country, which had been destroyed by terrorists, cannot be rebuilt. Al-Waz also said that around four mln students would go to school in 2018, while authorities were ready to increase the number of school places in case a need arose.

According to earlier reports, the Syrian government additionally recruited nearly 30,000 teachers in 2018 in order to make up for the lack of teachers in provinces liberated from militants.

The reconstruction of schools is one of the government’s top priorities. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, schools, pre-school facilities, social facilities and residential dwellings are being rebuilt in more than 100 populated localities in Syria.

 Syrian government has developed an accelerated education program for the children of refugees so that they can make up for the time they lost during the war against terrorism. "We have developed special programs for the children of refugees as they missed three to four years. For instance, students will be provided with an opportunity to tackle the curriculum of two grades within one year," the minister said.

In this regard, a special training program for teachers has also been drawn up, al-Waz added.

According to the Syrian government, nearly 30,000 teachers have been additionally recruited in 2018 in order to make up for the lack of teachers in provinces liberated from militants.

The reconstruction of schools is one of the government’s top priorities. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, schools, pre-school facilities, social facilities and residential dwellings are being rebuilt in more than 100 populated localities in Syria.

The Russian Refugee Center said that about 1.5 mln people had already returned to their places of permanent residence in Syria with more than 237,000 returning from abroad.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
This week in photos: Putin on vacation, farewell to John McCain and tomato battle
13
Celebrities shine at Venice Film Festival red carpet
12
London’s Notting Hill Carnival rolls out extravagant outfits and party atmosphere
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Top French diplomat says Assad won Syrian war
2
Rescuers find missing Mi-8 helicopter in Irkutsk Region
3
Russia’s Northern Fleet testing new military equipment in Arctic
4
Over 30,000 new teachers begin working in Syria’s liberated areas
5
Putin worked on his pension reform address by himself - Kremlin
6
Abe-Putin meeting during Eastern Economic Forum under consideration — government
7
Syrian air defenses repel missile attack at airbase near Damascus, say TV channels
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT