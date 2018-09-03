Syrian authorities plan to reconstruct 4,000 schools in three years

DAMASCUS, September 3. /TASS/. Syrian authorities plan to reconstruct 4,000 schools destroyed by militants in the next three years, Syrian Education Minister Hazwan al-Waz told reporters.

"We have developed a program to reconstruct 4,000 schools in three years," he said.

The minister added that about the same number of schools across the country, which had been destroyed by terrorists, cannot be rebuilt. Al-Waz also said that around four mln students would go to school in 2018, while authorities were ready to increase the number of school places in case a need arose.

According to earlier reports, the Syrian government additionally recruited nearly 30,000 teachers in 2018 in order to make up for the lack of teachers in provinces liberated from militants.

The reconstruction of schools is one of the government’s top priorities. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, schools, pre-school facilities, social facilities and residential dwellings are being rebuilt in more than 100 populated localities in Syria.

Syrian government has developed an accelerated education program for the children of refugees so that they can make up for the time they lost during the war against terrorism. "We have developed special programs for the children of refugees as they missed three to four years. For instance, students will be provided with an opportunity to tackle the curriculum of two grades within one year," the minister said.

In this regard, a special training program for teachers has also been drawn up, al-Waz added.

According to the Syrian government, nearly 30,000 teachers have been additionally recruited in 2018 in order to make up for the lack of teachers in provinces liberated from militants.

The reconstruction of schools is one of the government’s top priorities. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, schools, pre-school facilities, social facilities and residential dwellings are being rebuilt in more than 100 populated localities in Syria.

The Russian Refugee Center said that about 1.5 mln people had already returned to their places of permanent residence in Syria with more than 237,000 returning from abroad.