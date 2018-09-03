Over 30,000 new teachers begin working in Syria’s liberated areas

DAMASCUS, September 3. /TASS/. Schools in Syria’s governorates hired more than 30,000 new teachers this year. According to Syrian Education Minister Hazwan al-Waz, the move became necessary after schools in the territories liberated from terrorists resumed their work.

"This year, Syria’s Ministry of Education hired 30,000 teachers additionally in those cities, which were liberated from terrorists," he said.

The minister noted that about 350,000 teachers would be working at schools throughout the country at the beginning of the current academic year. "They began working on August 26. This is always the case here -school administrations start working a week before the beginning of an academic year," he added.

Earlier reports said Syria’s schools were ready to receive about 4 million pupils.