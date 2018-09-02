Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin, Medvedev bid final farewell to venerated Russian crooner Kobzon

Society & Culture
September 02, 12:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The president and the prime minister laid flowers at the singer’s coffin and paid their respects to Kobzon’s widow

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attended the funeral service of famous Russian singer People’s Artist of the Soviet Union Joseph Kobzon. The crooner died on Thursday at the age of 80.

Kobzon’s funeral is taking place in Moscow on Sunday. The president and the prime minister laid flowers at the singer’s coffin and paid their respects to Kobzon’s widow.

Earlier, Putin expressed his condolences to the singer’s relatives in a telegram published by Kremlin. "Please accept my deep condolences on your family’s enormous loss - the death of Joseph Kobzon. Joseph D. Kobzon was truly a people’s artist, an outstanding Russian cultural personality, a man of immense inner strength, courage and dignity," the Russian president said.

The venerated Russian singer, who was awarded the title of the People’s Artist of the USSR, passed away on Thursday at the age of 80.

Kobzon recorded nearly 3,000 songs, including popular hits like Smuglyanka and Victory Day. He gave classes at the Gnessin State Musical College and the Russian Academy of Theater Arts.

From 2005 to 2007, the vocalist had headed the Russian State Duma’s culture committee. He was also a member of the board of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia and the presidium of the all-Russian public organization, The League of Nation’s Health. In 2005, Kobzon was diagnosed with cancer.

He was also known for his political, public and charity work. In a particularly bold and heroic move, during the Dubrovka theater hostage standoff, he risked his life in negotiating with the kidnappers, which led to the release of a Russian mother and her three children along with a British citizen on October 24, 2002.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
A Just Russia
Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
This week in photos: Putin on vacation, farewell to John McCain and tomato battle
13
Celebrities shine at Venice Film Festival red carpet
12
London’s Notting Hill Carnival rolls out extravagant outfits and party atmosphere
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey will not ask for permission to buy S-400 missile systems - Erdogan
2
Syrian air defenses repel missile attack at airbase near Damascus, say TV channels
3
Japanese PM says hoping for detailed discussion with Putin in Vladivostok
4
Murmansk-based ship with 19 Russians aboard arrested in Denmark
5
Russian Defense Ministry: US trained militants who were to commit terror attacks in Syria
6
Putin, Medvedev bid final farewell to venerated Russian crooner Kobzon
7
Putin’s aide calls late PM of Donetsk republic real hero
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT