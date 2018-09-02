Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Leader of crime group eliminated in Dagestan

Society & Culture
September 02, 10:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

He was involved in the attack on law enforcement officers

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. A crime group leader was eliminated during a counterterrorism operation in Dagestan, Russia, the National Antiterrorism Committee informed TASS.

"He was involved in the attack on law enforcement officers", the committee informed.

Law enforcement officers discovered the criminal, who was on the wanted list, on September 1 in a forest near the Toturbiykala settlement. The crime group leader did not heed the demand to lay down his arms and surrender, and opened fire from an automatic weapon. During the shootout, the offender was neutralized.

"He was identified - it is the leader of a crime group, Abas Khubayev, who was involved in several attacks and murders of law enforcement officers and civilians, including the attack on the officers of the Road Patrol Service near the Stalskoye settlement in the Kizilyurtovsky District in July 2018," the source said.

There have been no casualties among the civilian population and the police forces.

