Putin congratulates schoolchildren, their parents and teachers on the Day of Knowledge

SOCHI, September 1. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Russian schoolchildren on the Day of Knowledge and said particularly warm words to all first graders.

"Today is September 1. As it happened it's a day off, Saturday, and in many schools classes will start only on September 3. But we always mark September 1 as the Day of Knowledge as a holiday," the head of state said addressing to the students of the Sirius educational center in Sochi.

"I cordially congratulate you and all students of our huge country on this holiday, on the Day of Knowledge," the President said.

The Russian leader addressed his congratulations to all the teachers and parents. He stressed that this day is special for first-graders.

"For them it's a new page in life that begins, they come to meet their new friends, meet their teachers. And, what is most important, they are now on a knowledge path," Putin said stressing jokingly that it is "not a war path, but a path of friendship and knowledge."

The President emphasized that this year Russian schools receive 1.8 first graders. He recalled that over the past few years several hundred new schools opened the doors for 300,000 students. These schoolchildren now have opportunities to use advanced technologies and master the subjects at the modern level and consequently, they will be able to achieve greater results in the future career and build up their potential for future success in life.

"I wish you good luck and happiness. I wish you happy holiday, happy Day of Knowledge!" the head of the state said in conclusion.