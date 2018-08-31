Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sheremetievo airport to cancel personal reminders for late passengers

Society & Culture
August 31, 17:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

This new rule applies to passengers of all categories, classes and flights of all airlines

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylyov/TASS

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Air passengers who may be late for boarding their flights at Moscow’s Sheremetievo airport will stop to be called out by name in accordance with the law on personal data protection.

Read also

Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport eyeing facial recognition technology

"Sheremetievo international airport is announcing changes to its passenger notification rules in connection with the need for observing requirements established under Federal Law N. 152-FZ of July 27, 2006. From now on Sheremetievo’s information service announcers will be merely reading out reminders for late passengers to hurry to board their flights without mentioning the names," the airport said.

This new rule applies to passengers of all categories, classes and flights of all airlines flying from Sheremetievo.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
This week in photos: Putin on vacation, farewell to John McCain and tomato battle
13
Celebrities shine at Venice Film Festival red carpet
12
London’s Notting Hill Carnival rolls out extravagant outfits and party atmosphere
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia calls for lifting Eritrea sanctions — Lavrov
2
Europe to become first export market for Russia’s Aurus vehicles
3
Kremlin dismisses ex-French leader’s claim that Putin allegedly threatened Poroshenko
4
UK court to consider Gazprom’s assets freeze claimed by Naftogaz on September 4-5
5
Lavrov plans to discuss energy and conflicts in Africa with Foreign Minister of Eritrea
6
Russian hi-tech firm to showcase new noiseless sniper rifle
7
US sanctions to become tangible for global economy in medium-term — Sberbank CEO
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT