This week in photos: Putin on vacation, farewell to John McCain and tomato battle

People take part in the traditional Tomatina fight in Bunol, August 29. Tomatina is a battle in which tons of ripe tomatoes are used as weapon © EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Visitors watch J-10 jet fighters of the Chinese aerobatic team, August 1st (Ba Yi), perform stunts at the Army 2018 International Military and Technical Forum at Kubinka Airfield, Moscow region, August 25 © Marina Lystseva/TASS

Presentation of the official Oktoberfest beer mug for 2018 on the Oktoberfest grounds in Munich, Germany, 30 August © EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet the cast and crew of 'Hamilton' backstage after the gala performance in support of Sentebale at Victoria Palace Theatre in London, August 29 © Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Russian Orthodox clergy and believers during the arrival of relics of Saint Spyridon of Trimythous from Corfu, Greece, at the Church on Blood in Honour of All Saints Resplendent in the Russian Land, in the city of Yekaterinburg, August 30 © Donat Sorokin/TASS

Arizona Cardinals President, Michael Bidwill pays his respects at the casket of Sen. John McCain during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, August 29. John McCain died August 25 at the age of 81 after a long battle with Glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer © Ross D. Franklin-Pool via Getty Images

Dancers of the Dutch National Ballet painted to look like they are made from marble perform during the New Classics performance in Amsterdam, August 29 © EPA-EFE/Koen van Weel

A plane performs at a qualifier event at the 2018 Red Bull Air Race World Championship in Kazan, August 25 © Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu in the Sayano-Shushensky Nature Reserve in the West Sayan Mountains in the Tuva Region, August 27 © Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

