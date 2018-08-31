Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Orthodox Church head to meet with Patriarch of Constantinople

Society & Culture
August 31, 10:34 UTC+3 ISTANBUL
Share
1 pages in this article

ISTANBUL, August 31. /TASS/. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia arrived in Istanbul on Friday and is due to hold a meeting with Patriarch Batholomew of Constantinople, the press service of the Russian Orthodox Church head said.

"Patriarch Kirill has arrived at Istanbul’s airport. In an hour, a meeting between the two Patriarchs will begin," the statement said.

Read also

Patriarch Kirill visits Russia’s northernmost Orthodox church in Arctic archipelago

Patriarch Batholomew said in his welcoming address: "We are glad to welcome His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, who arrived to discuss vital issues of mutual interest." "We believe in the power of dialogue. We, the religious leaders, should use dialogue for solving these issues."

On September 1, the Constantinople Patriarchate is due to hold a general assembly of the episcopate, Patriarch Batholomew said. "Starting from tomorrow and until Monday evening, the assembly of our church will gather where all metropolitans will be represented. Last time they gathered three years ago," he noted.

The previous meeting between Kirill and Batholomew took place in 2016 during the gathering of heads of independent Orthodox Churches ahead of the Pan-Orthodox Council in Crete, which the Russian Church did not attend.
In July 2018, the Constantinople Patriarchate's delegation paid a visit to Russia and met with Patriarch Kirill. The two sides discussed the situation in Ukraine, among other issues. Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk, head of the Moscow Patriarchate’s External Church Relations Department, earlier told TASS that the delegation of the Constantinople Patriarchate was visiting the local churches after receiving a petition from Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko.

In late April, Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) backed Poroshenko’s request to Patriarch Batholomew on creating an independent Orthodox Church in Ukraine. It was also supported by representatives of schismatic organizations, specifically, the Kiev Patriarchate and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church, which have not been recognized by any Orthodox Churches in the world. The canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which is a self-governing church reporting to the Moscow Patriarchate, never came up with this proposal.

The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly attempted to create a local Orthodox Church independent from the Moscow Patriarchate since 1991.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Celebrities shine at Venice Film Festival red carpet
12
London’s Notting Hill Carnival rolls out extravagant outfits and party atmosphere
11
Put up your dukes: Traditional folk games unleash Russia’s competitive spirit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow urges Washington not to stand up for ‘outrageous wards’ at Sea of Azov
2
Lavrov says terrorists’ use of Idlib for attacks on Russian, Syrian troops unacceptable
3
Russia to hold Mediterranean drills involving 25 warships and 30 aircraft
4
Russian ships and planes to hold missile-firing exercises during Mediterranean drills
5
Lavrov plans to discuss energy and conflicts in Africa with Foreign Minister of Eritrea
6
Moscow expands public transportation opening seven new subway stations
7
Press review: Assad set to crush Al-Nusra in Idlib and US files WTO suit against Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT