Husband of Russian senate speaker Valentina Matviyenko passes away

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Husband of Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko has passed away, the Federation Council’s press service confirmed to TASS.

According to the website of the Parliamentskaya Gazeta daily, "Valentina Matviyenko has met her husband during her student years, he was a retired colonel of medical service, the couple has lived together for over 40 years."

The Federation Council is receiving condolences due to the passing of the speaker’s husband. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s press service informs that in a phone call with Matviyenko, he "expressed deepest condolences due to the death of her husband Vladimir Matviyenko."