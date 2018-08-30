Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Husband of Russian senate speaker Valentina Matviyenko passes away

Society & Culture
August 30, 21:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The couple has lived together for over 40 years

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Husband of Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko has passed away, the Federation Council’s press service confirmed to TASS.

According to the website of the Parliamentskaya Gazeta daily, "Valentina Matviyenko has met her husband during her student years, he was a retired colonel of medical service, the couple has lived together for over 40 years."

The Federation Council is receiving condolences due to the passing of the speaker’s husband. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s press service informs that in a phone call with Matviyenko, he "expressed deepest condolences due to the death of her husband Vladimir Matviyenko."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Celebrities shine at Venice Film Festival red carpet
12
London’s Notting Hill Carnival rolls out extravagant outfits and party atmosphere
11
Put up your dukes: Traditional folk games unleash Russia’s competitive spirit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov says terrorists’ use of Idlib for attacks on Russian, Syrian troops unacceptable
2
Russia to hold Mediterranean drills involving 25 warships and 30 aircraft
3
Russia successfully tests new interceptor missile
4
Russia to supply radar for protecting nuclear power plant in Pakistan
5
Damascus making steps to reconcile with opposition in Idlib, says Lavrov
6
Moscow expands public transportation opening seven new subway stations
7
Scientists find on Yamal six burials with 13th century mummies
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT