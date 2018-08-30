Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Scientists find on Yamal six burials with 13th century mummies

Society & Culture
August 30, 16:13 UTC+3 TASS

The researcher said that studies of the burial grounds will tell more about how people lived in Western Siberia in the Middle Ages

An ancient warrior's mummy on display at the Yamalo-Nenets Regional Museum and Exhibition Centre

An ancient warrior's mummy on display at the Yamalo-Nenets Regional Museum and Exhibition Centre

© Donat Sorokin/TASS

TASS, August 30. Specialists of the Scientific Center for Arctic Studies found six necropolises in the Zelenyi Yar archaeological complex in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, where earlier they found mummies of people, who lived in the XIII century, the scientific center’s press service said on Thursday.

"The expedition to the medieval necropolis near the Zelenyi Yar village made a new excavation area of 80 square meters, where they found six burials. Two were looted in ancient times, on one of them the archaeologists saw traces of three tools," the press service said. "Four burials have not suffered from looters: three bodies were, presumably, men aged 40-50 years, and one - a boy of 6-7 years."

According to the Center’s archeology researcher Alexander Gusev, the children's burial is of great scientific importance. Inside the burial, the scientists found bronze temporal rings, copper plates, a bronze bracelet, a knife handle with the image of a bird, and -for the first time ever - a scabbard with a wooden blade inside. "The Zelenyi Yar archaeological monument is known, first of all, for the numerous mummified remains of men, women and children found here in different years," the press service said. "This year, scientists have not found anything alike."

The researcher noted that studies of the burial grounds will tell more about how people lived in Western Siberia in the Middle Ages. "The archaeologists also have studied the Nyurymposllor burial ground, located between Salekhard and Zelenyi Yar," the press service added. "Scientists do not exclude the two necropolises may be connected somehow."

About the complex

The archaeological complex near the Zelenyi Yar village was discovered in 1997 during the Live Yamal Russia-US expedition.

The digging began in 1999. In 1999-2002, scientists opened 35 burials; during 2013-2017 - another 47 burials, where in two burials they found mummies of adults and two burials of children.

TASS wrote earlier, the remains are now at the Academy of Sciences' Institute of North's Exploration Studies in Tyumen, where partners from Seoul's National University continue genetic research.

The Scientific Center for Arctic Studies was organized in 2010. It unites sectors of archaeology, ethnic studies, social and humanitarian studies, regions, geology and geography, medicine and environment-biology studies.

