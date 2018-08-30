Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin invited to First World War centenary in France

Society & Culture
August 30, 14:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Celebrations of the centenary of the First World War’s ending will take place in France on November 11

© AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin has received an invitation from the French side to the centenary of Armistice Day (the end of the First World War). It is set to take place in November in France, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently considering the invitation.

"Yes, such an invitation did take place, and we are currently considering it. Soon, we will work on it via diplomatic channels. If [Putin] decides to make this visit, we will make a corresponding announcement," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Celebrations of the centenary of the First World War’s (1914-1918) ending will take place in France on November 11.

Topics
History
Persons
Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
