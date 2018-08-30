Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Unidentified gunman injures two police officers, flees in Russia’s North Caucasus

Society & Culture
August 30, 0:31 UTC+3 MAKHACHKALA

The search for the attacker is under way

MAKHACHKALA, August 30. /TASS/. An unidentified gunman opened fire at police officers in Russia’s North Caucasus Republic of Dagestan, injuring two of them, and fled, a spokesperson for the regional interior ministry department told TASS on Wednesday.

"Two officers were injured in the incident that took place in the village of Toturbiykala in the Khasavyurt district. Police officers noticed a suspicious man and tried to check his identity. After that, the gunman opened fire at the officers and fled," the source said.

The search for the attacker is under way.

A source in the republic’s interior ministry department said the injuries of the officers were not life-threatening.

"The officers received moderately severe injuries and were hospitalized. Their condition is not life-threatening," the official said.

