University of Tyumen offers hi-tech housing to incoming students

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The University of Tyumen opened a modern, comfortable and high-tech dormitory for both Russian and foreign students on August 28, its press service told TASS on Wednesday.

"A record number of high school graduates - 2,800 in total - have enrolled in (our) university this year. Almost half of them come from other Russian cities and countries. We have students from the CIS, Africa, Southeast Asia, China and Latin America," the university’s head, Valery Falkov, was quoted as saying.

"Our goal is not just to provide a high-quality education but also comfortable living conditions," he added.

The university head also said that the regional government and the Education Ministry supported the university’s development.

Dormitory gets a hi-tech makeover

The university’s dormitory has undergone some serious upgrading. Each of its 203 rooms was equipped with individual working places, Wi-Fi spots and coffee zones, as well as shower and toilet facilities.

A high-tech center of student initiatives, along with a gym and cafeteria were also unveiled at the dormitory.

The press service said that only freshman students would become the dormitory’s first residents.