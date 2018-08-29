Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moscow heat sets new 21st century record for August 29

Society & Culture
August 29, 14:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Meteorologists say that on August 29, the temperature in Moscow may soar to 31 degrees Celsius (87.8 degrees Fahrenheit)

© Sergei Savostianov/TASS

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The temperature in Moscow rose to 29 degrees Celsius (84.2 degrees Fahrenheit) by Wednesday noon, Chief Expert at the Russian Meteorological Center Marina Makarova told TASS.

11 photo

Heatwave fever spreads across Europe

"The previous heat record [of the century] was registered in Moscow on August 29, 2002, when the temperature reached 27.3 degrees Celsius (81.4 degrees Fahrenheit)," she said.

According to reports, the all-time heat record for August 29 was set in the Russian capital back in 1938 (34.9 degrees Celsius or 94.82 degrees Fahrenheit).

Meteorologists say that on Wednesday, the temperature in Moscow may soar to 31 degrees Celsius (87.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

ADVERTISEMENT