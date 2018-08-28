Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Patriarch Kirill to conduct liturgy on occasion of Assumption in Kremlin cathedral

Society & Culture
August 28, 6:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

This is one of the twelve great feasts in the annual liturgical cycle of Eastern Orthodox Christianity

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian Orthodox Christians celebrate the Assumption of the Virgin Mary on Tuesday, August 28. This is one of the twelve great feasts in the annual liturgical cycle of Eastern Orthodox Christianity.

"On occasion of the feast, Patriarch Kirill I will lead a liturgy in the Assumption Cathedral of the Moscow Kremlin in the morning and matins with the following right of entombment of the Mother of God in the Cathedral of the Savior in the evening," the Patriarch’s press service said.

The Holy Tradition, a crucial element of the Christian dogmatic teaching along with the Holy Scriptures suggests that the Virgin Mary died in Jerusalem at the age of 72 fifteen years after Jesus’s resurrection. She spent the last years of her life in the house of John the Apostle who would write the fourth Gospel later on.

"We would like to wish everyone to end our lives with the divine assumption," said Reverend Yevgeny Popichenko, the chief of the department for social service at the metropolitan district of Yekaterinburg. "In our Slavic language, the word ‘uspeniye’ [assumption or dormition, literally meaning ‘the falling asleep’ - TASS] is consonant not only with sleep but also with ‘maturity’, ‘ripeness’ and ‘success’. In other words, it means the summing up of a kind, the harvesting of fruits, the time when human soul is ripe and fit for the better life."

Christians mark the feast of Assumption with especial solemnity in the garden of Gethsemane in East Jerusalem where a church was built over the Virgin Mary’s presumable burial cave.

A Cross-bearing procession moves down the streets of Jerusalem on this day and people decorate buildings with garlands of green vegetation and throw flowers at the procession from rooftops.

In Russia, the believers, too, decorate church buildings with flowers on this feast.

Innumerable monasteries and churches are dedicated to the Assumption in Russia. One of the them is the main cathedral of the Moscow Kremlin that was the coronation place of the Grand Dukes of the Duchy of Muscovy and later on of all the Russian Czars up to the last Czar of the Romanov dynasty, Nicholas II.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Put up your dukes: Traditional folk games unleash Russia’s competitive spirit
11
This week in photos: Swan Lake at London’s Coliseum, Putin's dance and penguins’ weigh-in
14
Celebrating Eid al-Adha from Moscow to New Delhi
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia sanctions bring US closer to ‘point of no return’ in international policy — embassy
2
Syria’s air defense on ‘highest alert’ in case of sudden strike by US — media
3
US brings cruise missile carriers to Middle East for strikes against Syria — top brass
4
Russian Pacific Fleet strike group hits targets with cruise missiles in drills
5
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters added to Ukraine’s Mirotvorets website database
6
US sanctions against Russia over Skripal case enter into force
7
Gazprom sets global record in laying offshore gas lines — company
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT