Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Church speaking for broader contacts with believers in DPRK

Society & Culture
August 28, 2:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The World has a task of setting up the conditions that would enable the suffering Korean nation to overcome the splits caused by political collisions, Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill said

Share
1 pages in this article
Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill

Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill

© Stoyan Vasev/TASS

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Unity of the North and South of the Korean Peninsula is a dream of the Korean people and it can be restored, the Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill said on Monday at a meeting in Moscow’s downtown Cathedral of the Savior with a delegation of the Orthodox Christian Committee of the DPRK.

"Reunification of the country is your people’s dream and we’ll be praying for the restoration of unity of your people through Divine Grace in response to hard human efforts and sagacious human actions," Kirill said.

"I am convinced the world community has a task of setting up the conditions that would enable the much-suffering Korean nation to overcome the splits caused by political collisions of the 20th century," he said.

"The Russian Orthodox Church on its part plans to develop and consolidate humanitarian ties and to expand contacts between believers in Russia and the DPRK," Kirill said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Put up your dukes: Traditional folk games unleash Russia’s competitive spirit
11
This week in photos: Swan Lake at London’s Coliseum, Putin's dance and penguins’ weigh-in
14
Celebrating Eid al-Adha from Moscow to New Delhi
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia sanctions bring US closer to ‘point of no return’ in international policy — embassy
2
Syria’s air defense on ‘highest alert’ in case of sudden strike by US — media
3
US brings cruise missile carriers to Middle East for strikes against Syria — top brass
4
Russian Pacific Fleet strike group hits targets with cruise missiles in drills
5
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters added to Ukraine’s Mirotvorets website database
6
US sanctions against Russia over Skripal case enter into force
7
Gazprom sets global record in laying offshore gas lines — company
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT