Russian Church speaking for broader contacts with believers in DPRK

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Unity of the North and South of the Korean Peninsula is a dream of the Korean people and it can be restored, the Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill said on Monday at a meeting in Moscow’s downtown Cathedral of the Savior with a delegation of the Orthodox Christian Committee of the DPRK.

"Reunification of the country is your people’s dream and we’ll be praying for the restoration of unity of your people through Divine Grace in response to hard human efforts and sagacious human actions," Kirill said.

"I am convinced the world community has a task of setting up the conditions that would enable the much-suffering Korean nation to overcome the splits caused by political collisions of the 20th century," he said.

"The Russian Orthodox Church on its part plans to develop and consolidate humanitarian ties and to expand contacts between believers in Russia and the DPRK," Kirill said.