South African foreign minister comments on Russian vessel arrest

Society & Culture
August 27, 19:36 UTC+3 PRETORIA

Russian vessel "Lada" arrested last week in South Africa’s port, was transporting explosives for mining works

PRETORIA, August 27. /TASS/. Russian vessel "Lada" arrested last week in South Africa’s port, was transporting explosives for mining works, not weapons of mass destruction, South African Foreign Minister Lindiwe Sisulu informed during a briefing on Monday.

She added that the South African authorities had to arrest the ship, as it was not carrying the corresponding permit for explosives, however, when the crew obtains this permit, they will be free to continue their journey to other countries.

Earlier, the Russian embassy in Pretoria stated that South African port authorities detained the vessel on August 23 because they did not have a permit to carry industrial explosives on board.

A representative for the ship’s owner company Transflot informed TASS that the cargo is transferred in containers, and the crew obtained the permit for transportation of dangerous cargo from US officials.

There are 10 people currently on board the Lada vessel, built in 2000 in Bulgaria and sailing under the Russian flag. The homeport of the vessel is St. Petersburg.

