Putin congratulates miners on their professional holiday

Society & Culture
August 26, 10:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Miner's Day is celebrated on the last Sunday of August

© Alexei Nikolsky/Press Service of the Russian President/TASS

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated workers and veterans of the coal industry on Miners’ Day, according to the message posted on the Kremlin website on Sunday.

"Your difficult work requires special qualities. High professionalism, stamina and an appreciation of how important and necessary this work is - these are the qualities that have always distinguished coal industry workers, which have helped them rise to the challenges facing them and pass down the traditions of comradeship from generation to generation," the message said.

According to Putin, he is confident that responsible approach to work, reliance on the experience will help miners continue "reaching ambitious production targets, increasing the competitiveness of the Russian coal industry and contributing to strengthening the country’s energy and industrial capacity."

Miner's Day is celebrated on the last Sunday of August.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
