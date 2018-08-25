Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian culture minister launches Cinema Night

Society & Culture
August 25, 22:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moscow’s "Cinema Night" features premiere performances, themed tours, lectures on cinema history, meet-the-artist sessions and concerts

Russian culture minister Vladimir Medinsky

Russian culture minister Vladimir Medinsky

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russian Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky has started the annual event "Cinema Night," that will be held on Saturday in Moscow and the Russian regions, the Russian Culture Ministry press service reported.

"We created the ‘Cinema Night’ three years ago, and it is gaining more and more success with each year. Last year, 700,000 people watched Russian movies at a great number of venues across the country. This year there will be more venues, and we hope that the audience will remain large," the press service quoted Medinsky as saying.

Moscow’s "Cinema Night" features premiere performances, themed tours, lectures on cinema history, meet-the-artist sessions and concerts. More than 40 venues will screen movies in the open air. The program includes the best Russian films - the winners of the national voting, such as "Tanks" by Kim Druzhinin, "Border" by Dmitry Tyurin and "Last Warrior" by Dmitry Dyachenko. The movies will be screened from 20:00.

The first "Cinema Night" event took place in the summer 2016 with support from the Cinema Foundation and the Russian Culture Ministry, which organized it.

