Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Emergencies Ministry delivers humanitarian supplies to Laos

Society & Culture
August 25, 18:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. A plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has delivered about 36 tonnes of humanitarian supplies to Laos, which suffered from a flood caused by the break of a dam in the Sanamxay district, Attapu Province , the Emergencies Ministry press service told TASS.

"An Emergencies Ministry plane has arrived to the city of Vientiane, carrying about 36 tonnes of humanitarian cargos on board," a press service official said.

The humanitarian supplies include portable electric power plants, blankets, boats, tableware and food products.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
This week in photos: Swan Lake at London’s Coliseum, Putin's dance and penguins’ weigh-in
14
Celebrating Eid al-Adha from Moscow to New Delhi
6
Thousands gather for Eid al-Adha prayer at Moscow Cathedral Mosque
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
S7 plans to manufacture business jets in Moscow region
2
Major provocations using chemical weapons planned in Syria - Russia’s Ministry of Defense
3
US preparing new strikes on Syrian government facilities - Russia’s Defense Ministry
4
Black Sea Fleet missile frigates to join Russia’s Mediterranean task force
5
Russia’s weapons exporter signs contracts worth $300 mln at Army-2018 arms show
6
Ukrainian troops attacked DPR shielding with international combat engineers - Agency
7
Thousands of militants gather in Syria’s Idlib for attack on Aleppo, Hama
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT