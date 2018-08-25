Russian Emergencies Ministry delivers humanitarian supplies to Laos

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. A plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has delivered about 36 tonnes of humanitarian supplies to Laos, which suffered from a flood caused by the break of a dam in the Sanamxay district, Attapu Province , the Emergencies Ministry press service told TASS.

"An Emergencies Ministry plane has arrived to the city of Vientiane, carrying about 36 tonnes of humanitarian cargos on board," a press service official said.

The humanitarian supplies include portable electric power plants, blankets, boats, tableware and food products.