Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Spasskaya Tower brass band music festival opens in Moscow

Society & Culture
August 24, 23:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Its main theme this year is the officers’ dancing party

Share
1 pages in this article
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The Spasskaya Tower 11th International Brass Band Music Festival opened in a gala ceremony on Red Square in Moscow on Friday.

Its main theme this year is the officers’ dancing party.

The ceremony opened with the polonaise from Swan Lake and the march form The Nutcracker that were followed by an instrumental version of Kalinka signature Russian folk song and other pieces. The spectators had an opportunity to enjoy the presentation by dancing pairs that accompanied the instrumentals.

Seniors citizens made up some of the pairs and some of the dancers performed on segways.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who addressed the audience at the opening ceremony said the Spasskaya Tower band music fiesta was a remarkably beautiful annual event.

"This is a great treat to Moscow on the eve of City Day, a great treat for the Muscovites, for millions of spectators in this country and around the world," he said.

Sobyanin said the presentations would reach out to places far beyond Red Square in the coming days.

"They will be performing on squares, in parks and even at railway stations," he said. "Many thanks to all the organizers of and participants in this grand event."

In the days through September 2, Muscovites and visitors will have an opportunity to watch presentations by the leading brass bands from the UK, Monaco, the Netherlands, Oman, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Sri Lanka, Mexico and Myanmar. They will also see an international Celtic band of bagpipes and drums and an international Irish Dance team.

About two dozens of bands will perform on Red Square. As part of a program of charity concerts, presentations will also take part in city parks and at railway terminals.

For the first time ever, this year’s program includes a two-day show that will be held on September 2.

The French singer Mireille Mathieu will take part in the concerts for the ninth time in succession. She will appear in four concerts - on August 31, September 1, and twice on September 2.

The Spasskaya Tower was held for the first time in the autumn of 2007. The list of genres embraces military, classical, folk and pop music, as well as the marches-past of brass bands, dance shows, performances with weapons, laser shows, and pyrotechnical displays.

Since 2007, more than 150 bands from 50 countries have taken part in these music fiestas.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
This week in photos: Swan Lake at London’s Coliseum, Putin's dance and penguins’ weigh-in
14
Celebrating Eid al-Adha from Moscow to New Delhi
6
Thousands gather for Eid al-Adha prayer at Moscow Cathedral Mosque
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
S7 plans to manufacture business jets in Moscow region
2
Major provocations using chemical weapons planned in Syria - Russia’s Ministry of Defense
3
US preparing new strikes on Syrian government facilities - Russia’s Defense Ministry
4
Black Sea Fleet missile frigates to join Russia’s Mediterranean task force
5
Russia’s weapons exporter signs contracts worth $300 mln at Army-2018 arms show
6
Ukrainian troops attacked DPR shielding with international combat engineers - Agency
7
Thousands of militants gather in Syria’s Idlib for attack on Aleppo, Hama
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT